Mr Tinubu has won in all the eight local government areas where the results of Saturday’s presidential election have been collated.so far.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is in a comfortable lead in Zamfara State after the results of eight local government areas have been declared as of 4:22 p.m. Monday.

The state has 14 local government areas in total.

Mr Tinubu has won in all the eight local government areas where the results of Saturday’s presidential election have been collated.so far.

He polled 174,122 ahead of his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 74,088.

Breakdown of the results according to local government areas:

ANKA LGA

APC – 13,467

PDP – 5,358

GUMMI LGA

APC – 22,745

PDP – 20,702

BUKKUYUM LGA

APC – 15,812

PDP – 9,914

TALATA MAFARA LGA

APC – 35,384

PDP – 7,472

MARADUN LGA

APC 21, 274

PDP 5, 829

BAKURA LGA

APC 34,110

PDP 10,824

SHINKAFI LGA

APC – 8,692

PDP – 7,517

BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA

APC – 22,638

PDP – 6,467

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

