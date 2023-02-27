Mr Tinubu has won in all the eight local government areas where the results of Saturday’s presidential election have been collated.so far.
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is in a comfortable lead in Zamfara State after the results of eight local government areas have been declared as of 4:22 p.m. Monday.
The state has 14 local government areas in total.
Mr Tinubu has won in all the eight local government areas where the results of Saturday’s presidential election have been collated.so far.
He polled 174,122 ahead of his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 74,088.
Breakdown of the results according to local government areas:
ANKA LGA
APC – 13,467
PDP – 5,358
GUMMI LGA
APC – 22,745
PDP – 20,702
BUKKUYUM LGA
APC – 15,812
PDP – 9,914
TALATA MAFARA LGA
APC – 35,384
PDP – 7,472
MARADUN LGA
APC 21, 274
PDP 5, 829
BAKURA LGA
APC 34,110
PDP 10,824
SHINKAFI LGA
APC – 8,692
PDP – 7,517
BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA
APC – 22,638
PDP – 6,467
