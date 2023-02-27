The agents of major opposition parties at the national collation centre in Abuja walked out of the venue in protest at the exercise.

Dino Melaye and Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP had accused INEC of violating the Electoral Act by going ahead with the result collation and announcement despite not uploading the results on the iREV portal.

Agents of some other parties, including those of the SDP, LP and ADP had expressed similar views.

The aggrieved agents all walked out of the venue.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu rejected the demand of the agents and said the protest would continue.

INEC then continued with the collation exercise.

We are not here to rubber stamp the electoral fraud that has been declared by INEC and APC, Mr Melaye told journalists after the election.

“INEC is compromised. APC has influenced INEC,” he said.

More details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

