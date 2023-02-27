The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has created another upset by winning Saturday’s presidential election in Yobe State, a stronghold of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who polled 198, 567 votes, defeated Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, who scored 151, 459, according to the results announced on Monday by the collation officer for the election in Yobe State.

Yobe, governed by an APC governor and former caretaker chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, was projected to be an easy ride for the party.

But the governor and other party chieftains failed to deliver victory to the party in the state.

Mr Buni lost his Gujba Local Government Area to the PDP. PDP polled 8,204 votes against the 6,643 scored by the APC in the local government area.

Similarly, the incumbent Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, lost his Potiskum Local Government Area. While the PDP polled 34,787 votes, APC trailed with 13,521 votes in the area.

Also, Mohammed Hassan, the director general of the APC Campaign Council in Yobe State and former PDP senator, who defected to the APC recently, joined the minister of power who failed to deliver their home local government of Potiskum to the APC.

Ahmad Lawan, the senate president and former presidential aspirant of the APC also lost his Bade Local Government with 15,789 to PDP as against 8081 votes for APC.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the APC also lost in the local government area of the state party chairman, Mohammed Gadaka, who is popularly known as Bill Gates. The APC, which secured 12,419 votes in the Fika Local Government Area of Fika, trailed PDP which scored 19,975.

PDP also recorded victory in Fune Local Government Area where the state Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, hails from. PDP scored 18,308 votes, while APC scored 12,696 in Fune Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that out of the 17 local governments in Yobe State, the PDP won 12, leaving the remaining five for the APC.

