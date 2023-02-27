The Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State have rejected the results of the National Assembly elections announced in the state.

They alleged that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) connived with some candidates of the All Progressive Congress(APC) to mutilate results and re-write the results.

According to them, INEC officials allocated phantom results to APC candidates, Governor David Umahi(Ebonyi South), Chinedu Ogah(Ịkwọ/Íshíelu), Onyekachi Nwebonyi( Ebonyi North) Emmanuel Uguru(Abakaliki/Izizi) and Eze Nwachukwu(Ebonyi/Ohaukwu).

They further alleged that the same mutilation and re-writing of results to favour APC was ongoing in the Ebonyi Central Senatorial election and that of Ezza North/Íshielu whose results have not yet been announced.

They further alleged massive irregularities and violence before, during and after the elections which led to elections not taking place or being scuttled midway in about 15 polling units in many wards in the State, especially in Ebonyi South.

They also claimed that INEC staff jettisoned the electronic accreditation in some places and used manual accreditation which has been outlawed by the electoral act.

The candidates of the two parties stormed the INEC office with hundreds of their supporters to protest the results which they alleged were concocted to favour the APC.

The candidates who stormed the INEC office include Sam Egwu, (PDP, Ebonyi North), Linus Okorie(LP, Ebonyi South), Anselm Anigwe(LP, Ebonyi North) and Ama Nnachi(PDP, Ebonyi South).

Others are Lazarus Ogbe(PDP, Ebonyi Central), Emmanuel Eze(LP, Abakaliki/Izzi), Chibueze Agbo(LP, Ebonyi/Ohaukwu), Emmanuel Nwoke(PDP, Ezaa North/Isheilu) and Vitalis Nwanne(Ezza South/Ịkwọ).

They called for the cancellation of the entire results of the constituencies in question by INEC and re-collation of the results using the results already uploaded on the INEC portal through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) machine.

Ex-governor speaks

Sam Egwu, a serving senator and former governor of Ebonyi State, while addressing journalists, described the entire election in the State as a sham.

He said: “What is happening in Ebonyi is a sham, in Ebonyi the use of BVAs is not adhered to. People are voting as if we are still in the period were you just collect a sheet of paper and start writing and then you give it to INEC to record. How can that be?

“You are still collating results and you go on to announce it when the collation is not completed”

“Even the REC has ordered that it should stop to show you the level of impunity. Results are being manipulated, a lot of money is passing hand and their instruction is to give us this number upload it and then we go to court.

“INEC has assured us that the results would be verified. The electoral act says that we must vote by the use of BVAs but they have thrown away the BVAs.

“Many polling boots didn’t use the BVAS they just collected figures, it is an allocation that we are seeing in Ebonyi state”

“This is a state we know the parties in power, where people know their choice but their choice has been truncated because of selfish politicians”.

“Our prayer here is simply, they should cancel whatever result and depend on the BVAS. The results generated by the BVAS should be used,” he said.

Linus Okorie alleged that over 15 polling units with a combined voter strength of over 15,000 were disenfranchised.

According to him, thugs were unleashed on the polling units to not only attack but also burn down the election materials.

He expressed surprise that the Commission went ahead to announce the result in Ebonyi South when the number of registered voters is higher than the margin of votes between the acclaimed winner(Umahi) and himself who came second.

He, therefore, called for the cancellation of the results and the conduct of fresh elections in the affected polling units and wards before a final result will be announced.

Ndubisi Chibueze-Agbo, the LP candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu, warned that INEC is enabling violent revolution by denying the people democratic revolution.

Lazarus Ogbe, candidate of PDP for Ebonyi Central called on INEC to restart the result collation in Ikwọ local government.

He alleged that gross manipulation is still going on by INEC officials in connivance with APC officials in the area.

He alleged that the same thing is going on in Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency to deny PDP candidate, Emmanuel Nwite victory.

The result of the two constituencies has not been announced by INEC. Ends

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

