The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, has said the outcome of Saturday’s election in the state is a reflection of the commission’s neutrality.

Mr Agbaje spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the results of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state which were announced on Monday.

There had earlier been calls for the removal of Mr Agbaje by some leaders of the Labour Party (LP), which recorded the highest number of votes declared for the presidential election in the state.

Mr Agbaje told NAN in Lagos on Monday that “the commission does not work for any political party” and that no commissioner in INEC influences any election.

“Even, the Chairman of the commission (Prof. Mahmood Yakubu) cannot do that,” he said.

“Let us collaborate. Fake news, misinformation and disinformation will not help this country.

“We remain undisturbed and cannot be distracted. Some people think REC can change figures. Figures cannot be changed with BVAS. Things have changed. All of us can see from the results,” he added.

Agbaje urged stakeholders to learn to collaborate more with INEC rather than resorting to social media peddling falsehood.

He commended all stakeholders who he noted had contributed to the success of the elections and collation of results, even as he specifically applauded the collation officers, security agencies, domestic and foreign observers, media and staff of the commission.

On PDP’s allegation

On the allegation of manipulation levelled against the election process by the PDP State Collation Agent, Tunji Shelle, Agbaje disagreed with him.

“If the election was not free and fair and all the party agents signed the results at the polling units, registration level and local government level, I believe he (PDP) is not being sincere,” he said.

On INEC’s preparations for the 11 March Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, Mr Agbaje said the space of days in-between the two elections gave the opportunity to sit down and address challenges.

APC reacts

Meanwhile, the APC State Collation Agent, Fouad Oki, while reacting to the outcome of the Presidential Election in the state, said “democracy is at work. We are democrats.”

He, however, called for a review of the nation’s electoral process, especially in the deployment of technology to make its operation seamless.

When you deploy technology, you must expect some hiccups and I think there were several hiccups that were created by BVAS but they are still part of the learning process,” he said.

Mr Oki said that the effect of last two weeks’ government policies had a causative effect on the voters’ turnout and the eventual outcome of the elections.

“I am sure the next two weeks will be quite different,” he said.

The Presidential and NASS elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

