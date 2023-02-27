The Director of Special Media Projects of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the party will defend its votes if declared winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Fani-Kayode, speaking during a press briefing by the APC presidential campaign council, on Monday, said he is confident his party will win the election and there is no cause for alarm.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s major opposition party, is trying to heat the polity, provoke, and intimidate APC voters and supporters.

“In the words of Dino today like Shakespeare is a tale told by an idiot full of shout and fury signifying absolutely nothing and we need to be careful at this stage, we are confident of victory,” he said.

His statement is in reaction to concerns raised by Dino Melaye, an agent of PDP at the National Collation Centre for the presidential election in Abuja, that the failure of INEC to promptly upload online results from polling units makes the results questionable.

Mr Melaye, who spoke with anger at the national collation centre broadcast live on national television’s, said the PDP will contest the authenticity of the INEC results.

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, had, on Sunday, admitted the slow uploading of polling unit results on its result viewing portal (IRev). The commission linked the glitches to technical issues.

“It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations,” INEC said in a statement.

It, however, assures Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of its system and that the IReV remains well-secured.

Defending our votes

Speaking at the press conference aired live on Arise Television on Monday, Mr Fani-Kayode said the party will protect and defend its mandate no matter the beating and intimidation of APC supporters.

“No matter what Pastor Paul Enenche, Dino Melaye, Dele Momodu and all the rest of them particularly the Obidients who have intimidated and threatened our voters, we will defend our votes,” he said.

“The minute the result is announced, we will not be intimidated, we will defend our votes, we will protect this mandate and those that have the idea of the June 12 phenomenal by creating crisis because they didn’t win, they should perish the thought.”

