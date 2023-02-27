The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has clinched all three Katsina State senatorial seats in the Nigerian Senate.

This is despite the party losing the majority of votes cast in the presidential election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the PDP got 489,045 ahead of APC with 482,283 in the presidential election result announced Monday morning.

But all three senatorial seats were cleared by the APC. In the central zone, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Yar’adua, a junior brother to the late president, Umaru Yar’adu’a, was declared the winner having scored 153,512. He defeated his main rival, Aminu Sirajo of the PDP, who got 152,140.

Mr Yar’adu’a, who is a retired military colonel, was declared the winner by the senatorial returning officer in the district, Aminu Kankia.

In the northern zone (Daura zone), the incumbent senator, Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the PDP, lost to Nasir Zangon-Daura of the APC.

Mr Zangon-Daura, a current member of the House of Representatives, got 174,062 while Mr Babba-Kaita polled 163,586, according to the returning officer, Umar Sanda, a professor.

In the southern zone, APC’s Muntari Dandutse, who is also an incumbent House of Representatives member, polled 203,245 votes ahead of his main rival, Shehu Garba of the PDP who got 151,519.

The result was declared by the senatorial zone returning officer, Iliyasu Yusuf-Gobir, a professor, in Funtua local government area Monday morning.

