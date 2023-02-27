Police in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, said they have arrested three of their personnel for alleged electoral malpractice in the state.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the arrest followed a viral video of the alleged malpractice.

There have been reports of police officers and other security officials colluding with politicians in Rivers to manipulate the polls in the state.

Rivers State was trending on Twitter on Sunday because of the alleged suppression of voters in the oil-rich state.

In a clip circulating on Twitter, a police pickup truck is seen driving away from a supposed polling unit, with ballot papers littered on the ground.

“Police don come snatched our ballot box,” a male voice is heard saying in the video’s background.

Apart from arresting the officers, the police said they have impounded the truck which has an inscription “RRT 050” on its body.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the police have the commitment to protect the rule of law, and that the officers would be sanctioned if found culpable.

“Investigation still ongoing, the outcome will be made known publicly,” she said in the statement while appealing to residents in Rivers State to remain calm and peaceful.

PREMIUM TIMES published a similar video where a police officer was seen tearing thumb-printed ballots.

