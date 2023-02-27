The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Jigawa State, North-west Nigeria.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner in the state, Muhammad Bashar, a professor, declared Mr Tinubu as winner with 421,390 votes at the state collation cntre on Monday.

Mr Bashar said he defeated the candidate of the People Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, who scored 386,587 votes.

Mr Tinubu won with a margin of 34,803

The candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 98,234 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party got 1, 889

Below are the presidential results from the 27 local government areas

1. Gagarawa Local Government

APC 8,091

LP 29

NNPP 3770

PDP 8,870

2. Yankwashi Local Government Area

APC 7,920

LP 8

NNPP 480

PDP 6028

3. RONI Local Government Area

APC 13073

LP 36

NNPP 622

PDP 8001

4. AUYO Local Government Area

APC 18,201

LP 26

NNPP 2,889

PDP 13,210

5. Guri Local Government Area

APC 13594

LP 25

NNPP 5913

PDP 6402

6. KIYAWA Local Government Area

APC 18,701

LP 35

NNPP 756

PDP 17435

7. KAZAURE Local Government Area

APC 9430

LP 119

NNPP 4040

PDP 9827

8. GUMEL local government area

APC 6696

LP 78

NNPP 3935

PDP 9816

9. KAUGAMA Local Government area

APC 17506

LP 81

NNPP 4174

PDP 14514

10. KIRIKASAMA Local Government Area

APC 15455

LP 17

NNPP 2494

PDP 12691

11. MALAMMADORI Local Government Area

APC 14586

LP 49

NNPP 2479

PDP 13684

12. BUJI Local Government Area

APC. 11,867

LP 9

NNPP 343

PDP 10,868

13. SULE TANKARKAR

APC : – 14,971

LP : – 24

NNPP :-1500

PDP: – 12,919

14. MIGA local government area

APC : – 15,293

LP : – 9

NNPP :-950

PDP: – 12,038

15. GARKI local government area

APC : – 18,332

LP : – 39

NNPP :-6,870

PDP: – 9,614

16. TAURA local government area

APC. 18003

LP. 134

NNPP 6082

PDP. 11339

17. Gwiwa Local Government Area

APC. 16309

LP 2

NNPP 165

PDP 7643

18. MAIGATARI local government area

APC 14640

LP 34

NNPP 986

PDP. 13973

19: JAHUN Local Government Area

APC. 24338

LP. 32

NNPP 2133

PDP. 21683

20. KAFIN- HAUSA local government area

APC 22108

LP. 32

NNPP 2108

PDP. 20088

21. BIRNIWA local government area

APC 15150

LP. 29

NNPP. 2196

PDP. 12977

22. DUTSE Local Government Area

APC 16, 739

LP. 553

NNPP 2,717

PDP. 29, 951

23. BABURA local government area

APC : – 17,817

LP : -71

NNPP :-4,600

PDP: – 14,069

24. RINGIM local government area

APC. 18624

LP. 57

NNPP 15630

PDP. 11213

25. GWARAM Local Government Area

APC. 19026

LP 127

NNPP 12010

PDP 32907

26: BIRNIN KUDU Local Government Area

APC : – 22,592

LP : -98

NNPP :-1,912

PDP: – 34,792

27. HADEJIA Local Government Area.

APC 12,328

LP. 126

ANNP 6,480

PDP. 10, 035

