The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. has condemned the reports of attacks on Igbo traders following the outcome of the presidential election in Lagos State.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement issued on Monday by one of the spokespersons of the APC campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, said he is concerned about pockets of violence in some parts of the state.

The candidate expressed “concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.

Lagos, considered Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan state, has a large population of Igbos.

Mr Tinubu was earlier defeated by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Lagos State.

The 2023 presidential election in Lagos and many other states witnessed pockets of violence and voter disenfranchisement. However, the elections were adjudged largely peaceful in the state.

Identity, especially religion and ethnicity, played a major role in the elections, according to observers and civic groups.

Mr Obi secured 582,454 votes to defeat Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, who scored 572,606 votes.

