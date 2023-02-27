The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won Saturday’s election in Alimosho, the largest Local Government Area in Lagos State.

According to results announced at the Lagos State Collation Centre, Mr Obi scored 71,327 votes in Alimosho with 11 wards and 1,545 polling units to emerge the election winner in the local government.

Mr Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 62,909, followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party followed by 8201.

The results show that they recorded 15,8209 total vote cast, out of which 147,870 were valid and 10,339 rejected.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Tinubu, a former governor of the state, had won 11 local government areas out of 20, with Mr Obi is trailing behind with eight local government areas won.

The other two front-runners in the election – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwawanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – have yet to win any local government area in the state.

