Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous state.
Mr Obi secured 582,454 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the APC, who scored 572, 606 votes.
Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came third with 75,750 votes.
A total of 1,347,152 people were accredited for the election in Lagos, a state where Mr Tinubu has a lot of political control and influence.
Details later…
See the final scores below.
Accredited voters 1,347152
A3069
AA 498
AAC 1597
ADC 5789
ADP 2439
APC 572,606
APGA 2316
APM 709
APP 371
BP 1837
LP 582454
NNPP 8,442
LRM 609
PDP 75,750
PRP 1120
SDP 772
YPP 1109
ZLP 9964
Valid votes 1,271,451
Rejected 64,278
Total votes cast 1,335,729
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999