Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous state.

Mr Obi secured 582,454 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the APC, who scored 572, 606 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came third with 75,750 votes.

A total of 1,347,152 people were accredited for the election in Lagos, a state where Mr Tinubu has a lot of political control and influence.

Details later…

See the final scores below.

Accredited voters 1,347152

A3069

AA 498

AAC 1597

ADC 5789

ADP 2439

APC 572,606

APGA 2316

APM 709

APP 371

BP 1837

LP 582454

NNPP 8,442

LRM 609

PDP 75,750

PRP 1120

SDP 772

YPP 1109

ZLP 9964

Valid votes 1,271,451

Rejected 64,278

Total votes cast 1,335,729

