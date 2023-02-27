The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has been declared the senator-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

Mr Umahi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored a total of 28,378 votes to defeat his rivals, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 25,496 votes and Eleje of APGA who scored 11,398 votes.

The INEC Returning officer, Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, announced the results in Afikpo North LGA headquarters. He declared that Mr Umahi, having scored the highest votes cast to defeat his opponent, hereby stands elected as the winner of the senatorial election.

Also, the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representatives, Iduma Igariwey, has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Eni Chima.

Mr Igariwey, a PDP lawmaker, who is the Vice Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation polled a total of 24,649 votes, while Mr Chima got 11,296 votes.

The result was announced at the constituency headquarters in Afikpo North.

Mr Igariwey, who is a two-term lawmaker, is seeking re-election for the 3rd term in the House of Representatives.

Also, the House of Representatives candidate of the Labour Party, Nkemkanma Kama, was declared winner of the Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency election.

Mr Kama scored a total of 19,921 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC, Fidelix Igboke, who scored 14,231 votes, while PDP candidate, Livinus Makwe, scored 7,506 votes to come third.

The INEC Returning Officer, Onu Omaka, who announced the results, said that Mr Kama, having satisfied all the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the election.

