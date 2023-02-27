Sadiq Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency election in Kaduna state with 33,616 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Hashim Suleman of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, announced the result in Zaria on Monday.

Mr Suleiman declared Mr Abdullahi the winner of the election having defeated his closest contender, the incumbent member representing the area, Garba-Datti Mohammed of the All Progressive Congress who scored 31,737 votes.

Garba-Datti Mohammed, who currently represents the constituency in the National Assembly for the fourth term, was seeking re-election.

”Sadiq Abdullahi, having satisfied the requirements, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” the returning officer said.

He said the constituency had 217,941 registered voters.

He said that out of the 217,941 registered voters, 79,580 voters were accredited for the election, while 76,654 valid votes were cast.

(NAN)

