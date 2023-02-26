The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari’s local government areas in Katsina State.

While Mr Buhari hails from Daura LGA, Mr Masari is from Kafur LGA.

The president and the governor are both APC members.

In Daura, Mr Tinubu polled 16,889 ahead of Atiku Abubakar who got 12,913 while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2,368. The LP polled 28 votes.

In Kafur, Mr Tinubu got 23,517 votes to defeat Atiku who got 13,167 and Mr Kwankwaso who got 4,448. Peter Obi of the LP got 2,285 votes.

The APC candidate has so far won 18 local government areas while his main rival, Atiku won 11 out of the 29 areas collated.

The state has 34 local government areas.

