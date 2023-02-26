The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), on Sunday visited Jennifer Seifegha, injured during the election process in Surulere.

Jandor told journalists at the woman’s residence on Dipo Olubi Street, Ikate, Surulere, that her courage moved him to come out still to cast her vote despite her injuries.

“I came to see the woman that has turned out to be the hero of this democracy as a result of her courage which is very infectious. For somebody to have been that injured and still return to the polling unit to cast her vote is very patriotic, and I appreciate her candour,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate tagged her husband, Christopher Seifegha, the MVP, for allowing his wife to return to the polling unit after such an injury on her face.

“It did not matter who she voted for yesterday, but the fact is that what she did by still coming out to cast her vote is a positive message for everybody.

“She has sent a sort of courage that all of us can stand firm even in the face of provocation and still make a point,” he said.

He commended Lagosians for coming out en masse to express themselves through their votes during the election.

“We have seen a lot going on, and we will stand by those votes and make sure that we return Lagos to the people of Lagos and Nigeria back to all of us,” Jandor said.

Background

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports thugs injured Mrs Seifegha at the Nuru/Oniwo Ward, Polling Unit 065, in Surulere while she was waiting to vote.

Mrs Seifegha said that she got to the polling unit around 9.00 a.m. to exercise her civic right and, after doing her verification, was in the queue awaiting her turn to vote.

“I later sat down when the queue seemed not to be moving until I noticed a group of guys who came to survey the area because they did not vote and left afterwards.

“After about an hour, they came back, and then there was a commotion, and I just felt an impact on my face,” she said.

The victim said she was hit on the face and sustained deep cuts from where blood gushed out.

She said that a lady put a cloth over her eyes to help contain the bleeding, and then they went into hiding because they were unsure if the thugs were still around.

“After the commotion had settled, they took me to a nearby nurse who administered first aid that helped stop the bleeding.

“I am sure that is the video that went viral, and afterwards, my husband took me to the hospital where nurses stitched my cuts in about five places,” she said.

Mrs Seifegha appreciated Jandor for visiting her.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

