The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct fresh Presidential and National Assembly elections in seven Local Government Areas of Abia on Monday.

On Sunday, Clement Oha, INEC administration secretary in Abia, made this known while addressing journalists in Umuahia.

He said INEC would hold the elections at various polling units in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia and Umuahia North Local Government Areas at 8 a.m.

He said the fresh polls were a result of various degrees of discrepancies concerning the procedures that were violent to some extent.

He further said the reported skirmishes in the affected polling units during Saturday’s election necessitated the fresh polls.

“The commission, in their wisdom, felt that the election’s credibility should not be compromised and that there should be no winner by default. So, elections must occur in the affected polling units tomorrow (Monday).”

Mr Oha said the affected polling units had already been communicated.

(NAN)

