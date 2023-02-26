The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says contrary to reports on social media, no youth corps member participating in the general election was beaten to death.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the brutalised corps member did not die as reported but recuperated after treatment at the hospital.

He added that the brutality of the said corps member was a case of mistaken identity.

‘‘Indeed, a corps member deployed to LEA primary school, Lugbe, as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff, was brutalised by an angry mob on the suspicion that he was involved in the act of thumbprinting ballot papers in favour of one of the presidential aspirants.

“To put issues in proper perspective, the brutalisation of the corps member was a case of mistaken identity. This was made known after an investigation by the security agencies.”

He also clarified that the corps member was not part of the criminal gang involved in the said act.

Mr Megwa added that the culprits, neither corps members nor officials of the NYSC, have been apprehended by the police.

”The scheme, therefore, wishes to call on Nigerians to exercise restraint on issues that concern corps members and other electoral officers on national assignment during the general elections.”

Mr Megwa reiterated the scheme’s stand on electoral malpractice by any participating corps member.

‘‘In any case, the scheme’s management will not shield any corps member that runs foul of the Electoral Act if found guilty. The management wishes to admonish once again corps members participating in the conduct of the general elections to ensure the highest degree of neutrality and discipline in their approach to the national assignment.”

He added that being a corps member would not prevent them from prosecution if infractions to the Electoral Act occurred.

(NAN)

