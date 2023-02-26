The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won Saturday’s election in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Obi polled 27,534 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 12, 245 votes in the local government.

The results were collated in all 11 wards in the Local Government Area.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, scored 7,769 votes to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1,044 votes to secure the fourth position.

Aniekan Abasiatai, a professor and INEC returning officer for Uyo Local Government Area declared the results at the Collation Centre in Ikot Akpan Abia on Sunday Evening.

