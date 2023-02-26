The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in the Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to results announced at the Lagos State Collation Centre, Mr Tinubu scored a total of 27,760 votes from 19 wards to emerge the winner of the election in the local government.

While the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi came second with 3,058 votes, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party followed with 2,521.

The results show that only 34,989 voters were accredited of the total 200,048 registered voters in Lagos Island. It noted that they recorded 1,052 rejected votes out of the total of 33886 valid votes.

The lawmaker representing Lagos Island II Federal Constituency, Kayode Akiolu, who is running for a second term, won on the platform of the APC with 14,061 votes. He was followed by the PDP candidate, Rabiu Fashina, who polled 2,457. Daniel Oladipo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 361 votes.

Delay at Lagos Collation Centre

Nigeria’s commercial capital city is experiencing delays in collating results of the 25 February presidential and national assembly elections.

As of 1:00 p.m. Sunday, no single result from any of the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State had arrived at the State Collation Centre at Yaba, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the collation of results was still ongoing at the registration areas, federal constituency, senatorial district and local government collation centres.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also announced the extension period of voting in some areas under Surulere, Ikate, Okota, Eti-Osa, Kosofe and Oshodi due to the level of violence experienced and “tactical disenfranchisement” (late arrival of election materials) in some areas.

