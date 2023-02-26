A three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka, has won the Egbado North and Imeko-Afon Federal constituency election.

Before contesting the House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Isiaka had contested the governorship seat in the state thrice but lost.

Mr Isiaka contested on the platform of the (PPN) in 2011, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2019.

Despite getting the then governor Gbenga Daniel and former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement in 2011 and 2019 respectively, Mr Isiaka still lost.

He was declared winner of Saturday’s House of Representatives election at the collation centre – Omidokun Hall, Ayetoro, in Egabdo North Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer, Idowu Adeosun, announced that Mr Isiaka scored a total vote of 29,543, while his closest rival, Olusoji Titus Eweje, of the PDP, polled 17,760 votes.

