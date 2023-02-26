The Ondo State Collation Officer for the presidential election has announced the suspension of announcement results till 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Results from a total of 13 local government areas have been announced, while those from five others are being awaited.
The outstanding local government areas are Akure South, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Okitipupa and Odigbo.
Party agents and observers raised objections when the collation officer announced the postponed results announcement till 7 p.m.
Following that reaction, the collation officer explained that results from the riverine areas of Ese-Odo and Ilaje would take several hours to arrive, pleading for patience.
On that note, there was an agreement and the centre adjourned.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999