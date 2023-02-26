The Ondo State Collation Officer for the presidential election has announced the suspension of announcement results till 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Results from a total of 13 local government areas have been announced, while those from five others are being awaited.

The outstanding local government areas are Akure South, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Okitipupa and Odigbo.

Party agents and observers raised objections when the collation officer announced the postponed results announcement till 7 p.m.

Following that reaction, the collation officer explained that results from the riverine areas of Ese-Odo and Ilaje would take several hours to arrive, pleading for patience.

On that note, there was an agreement and the centre adjourned.

