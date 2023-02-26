The Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election results have been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On Sunday, the Returning Officer, Adams Baba, disclosed this at the Kabba, Kogi State collation centre.

Mr Baba said the declaration was due to the difference between the margin of the winner and voided results in two polling units.

He said the result difference between the winner, Salman Idris of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kolawole Matthew, was less than the number of registered voters in the cancelled polling units.

“The ADC candidate polled 13,867 while the APC polled 13,605 leaving just 262 votes difference, whereas the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Iya in Otu ward, Kabba/Bunu LGA is 485 and Open Space polling unit in Egbeda ward of Ijumu LGA 100.

“The two figures added together is far higher than the 262 vote difference between the winner and the runner-up,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC has not fixed a rerun election in the affected polling units.

(NAN)

