The police in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria, say they arrested 23 people suspected to be involved in electoral violence and other crimes during the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday in the state.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, said the number of arrests might increase as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisions during Saturday’s election.

NAN reports that hoodlums and gunmen attacked some polling units and disrupted the elections in the Mafoluku area and burnt ballot papers that had already been used by voters.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, told reporters on Saturday that there were pockets of violence in some parts of the state.

READ ALSO: INEC to cancel elections in parts of Kogi over violence

Mr Owohunwa said the number of people arrested would be made known to the public.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in the wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some parts of the country today.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

