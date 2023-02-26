The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the receipt of results from 10 out of 20 local government areas of Ogun State.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Niyi Ijalaye, disclosed this on Sunday while declaring open the INEC collation centre in the capital Abeokuta.
He also announced the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Kayode Adebowale, as the collation officer for the state.
Mr Ijalaye listed the local government areas whose results have arrived at the state collation centre as Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South and Ewekoro.
Others are Abeokuta North, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Imeko Afon, Odeda and Egbado North local government areas.
As of the time of filing this report, the local government collation officers were already seated in the collation centre.
