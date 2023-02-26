The Nigeria Police have warned Nigerians against spreading news of election results not announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, in reaction to the alleged spreading of fake INEC results of elections on social media by members of the public.

Nigerians should wait for the official results of the presidential and National Assembly Elections to be announced by INEC, he said.

According to him, the police consider the spread of news about election results not announced by INEC as an attempt to heat the polity and possibly create post-elections chaos.

“We have observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of INEC.

“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and disinformation,” Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said in the statement.

“The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those billed to go on election duty today (Sunday) should be orderly.

“You should be law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections,” he said.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

(NAN)

