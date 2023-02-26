Security agents have arrested two suspects in Plateau State for allegedly snatching the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Security in Plateau State, Mamman Dauda, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Mr Dauda said the suspects were arrested in the Riyom Local Government Area of the state by members of a special task force, Operation Safe Haven.

The taskforce handed the suspects over to the police for further investigation.

“The suspects are currently in the Criminal Investigation Departments (CID); we have commenced an investigation into the matter,” he said.

Mr Dauda said the election was peaceful in the state, except for a few disagreements which were resolved without much rancour.

The commissioner also commended the security personnel for their professional conduct during the poll, adding that the police had not received complaints of misconduct from the public.

He thanked the residents of the state for supporting and cooperating with the security agencies toward ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible poll.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for responding swiftly to some of the challenges encountered during the poll.

The police boss called on residents to remain peaceful while results were being collated at various centres across the state.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

(NAN)

