Yiaga Africa, a non-profit think-tank promoting democracy and good governance, has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if the agency is found guilty of election manipulation and irregularities.

The organisation said this on Sunday during a press conference held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, to disclose the findings of its observations of the presidential and national assembly polls which took place on Saturday.

In an official gazette by the think-tank, Huseini Abdu, the chairman of the WatchingTheVotes, the firm’s election observation team, said there were reports of election manipulations prompted by poor functionality of electoral tools such as the BVAS, ballot snatching and thuggery.

The organisation said it “deployed 3,836 observers throughout the country including 3,014 parallel vote tabulation (PVT) observers who deployed early in the morning in pairs to a random, representative statistical sample of 1,507 polling units where they remained throughout the day”.

Mr Abdu reiterated that the on-the-ground observations of the election analysis team are reliable enough to dispute any uncorrelated reports and results from the polling units by the INEC.

“At this time, Yiaga Africa is able to provide preliminary statistically accurate data on the conduct of the election as of 25 February 2023 – from the opening of polling units through accreditation, voting and counting until the posting of results – in addition.” Mr Abdu said while reading out the statement “

He also said: “We have independent projections of the vote shares that each candidate should receive based on the ballots cast at polling units. If INEC’s results fall within Yiaga Africa’s estimated ranges, then the public, political parties and candidates should have confidence the official results reflect the ballots cast at the polling units. However, if the official results are manipulated at any point in the process we will be able to expose them.”

The organisation, however, acknowledged that INEC had the legal mandate to announce the election results.

“As soon as INEC announces the official results, Yiaga Africa will convene a press conference to share its own statement on the accuracy of the election results and will publicize these projections,” the group said.

It also urged all Nigerians to be patient as the electoral process is not yet over. It encouraged Nigerians to remain peaceful while waiting on INEC to announce the official results and refrain from any acts that could incite violence.

“Political leaders should urge their supporters, in particular, to calmly await the official results and take appropriate actions against any party members who engage in violence or incitement to violence,” Mr Abdu said.

