A video clip circulating on social media shows a Nigerian police officer tearing ballot papers at a yet-to-be-identified Polling Unit.

The lady who recorded the video is visibly distressed by the action of the officer. One could hear her saying “What is the meaning of this rubbish? We came out to vote and look at the rubbish they are doing. Look at ballot papers on the ground, look at ballot papers.”

In the chaos, other electorates could be seen trying to question the police officer’s actions while some are trying to pick up scattered ballot papers.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to text messages seeking clarification on what the police know about the video and if the incident is being investigated.

The 2023 general elections have been marred by violence at many voting points across Nigeria.

Millions of Nigerians Saturday took part in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

