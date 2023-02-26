The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in the polling unit of the immediate former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema.

Mr Abubakar scored 84 votes in the polling unit. His main rival in the unit, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 72 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 25 votes.

The polling unit is 016, Kanyar Mai Garewani, Shema ward, Dutsin Ma area of Katsina.

The former vice president also won at the polling unit of the former PDP chairman in the state, Salisu Majigiri. He scored 182 votes ahead of Mr Tinubu who got 83 votes and Mr Kwankwaso with six votes.

The polling unit is 006 Danmalka, Majigiri Sabuwar Rijiya ward and is located in Mashi.

Atiku also won PU Muntari Tela 001, Wakilin Kudu III ward, Katsina metropolis with 127 votes. In this unit, it was Mr Kwankwaso of the NNPP that came second with 38 votes while Mr Tinubu of the APC got 33 votes.

Other polling units won by Atiku include PU 009 Batagarawa A ward, Batagarawa area where he polled 394 votes ahead of Mr Tinubu, who got 184 votes and Mr Kwankwaso who got 76 votes.

Atiku also won in PU 010, Wakilin Arewa B ward in Katsina metropolis by getting 94 votes. Mr Kwankwaso came second with 41 votes and Mr Tinubu got 26 votes.

In PU 009, Wakilin Kudu III ward Katsina metropolis, Atiku got 182 votes, Mr Tinubu got 94 votes and Mr Kwankwaso 37 votes.

In Funtua, PU 016 Unguwar Ibrahim Dillali, Atiku got 161 votes, Mr Tinubu got 133 votes and Mr Kwankwaso 25 votes while he got 170 against Mr Tinubu’s 94 at PU 009 Tudun Wada, Sabon Gari ward.

