A mysterious fire has burnt down the entire complex of Maiduguri’s Monday Market in Borno State.

The fire, which started at about midnight, continued to gut hundreds of shops within the market till dawn on Sunday.

Sources familiar with the incident said the fire started at about midnight when residents of the city, who had spent most of their day voting in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, had retired to bed.

Established about 35 years ago as Maiduguri Monday Market Ltd, the market, rated as the largest in the North-east region, has continued to be the mainstay of the Borno State’s economy.

Information officer of the market management, Bawa Gana, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that “the fire has burned the whole market complex.”

PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the fire scene and sighted thousands of residents, primarily traders, as they thronged the market. Some of them were seen in tears.

Most traders and sympathisers who spoke with our reporter said they could not comprehend how the fire could have started in the first place.

“This market has no electricity connection from the national grid, neither does the management allow illegal connection to a solar panel or batteries,” said a grieving trader, Isa Sale.

The market did not open on Saturday as it was Election Day.

“That is why we are worried about what could have led to the fire,” said another bystander, Bashir Aji.

Officials of the Borno State Fire Department had been working their heads out since 1:00 a.m., according to those living around the market.

The fire was still burning at the time of this reporter’s visit.

But the firefighters, working all night up to about 7:00 a.m., had to contend with the milling crowd who had blocked the access route to the market.

The Maiduguri Monday market fire may have caused the traders to lose their wares worth billions of naira.

READ ALSO:

There are over 15,000 official shops and stores in the market, aside from the recent unofficial side shops and kiosks that made it one of the largest commercial centres in northern Nigeria.

Coming at a time when the government’s economic policy had plunged citizens into financial crises and pains, the fire disaster may also lead to a political problem for the state government if the aftermath is not well managed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

