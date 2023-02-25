The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won the polling unit of President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State.

The polling unit is at Kofar Baru 003, Babban Tone quarters, Sarkin Yara A Ward, Daura, Katsina State.

Mr Tinubu has also won the polling unit of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and that of the APC National Legal adviser, Ahmed El Marzuq, also in Daura, Katsina State.

At Mr Buhari’s unit, Mr Tinubu polled 215 votes when Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 51 and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 37.

In the senatorial election, the APC got 184, PDP 51 and NNPP 4. For the House of Representatives, APC got 236, pro 51 and NNPP 4

At PU 011 Dubawa Gari, Sirika B, Dutsi local government, where the aviation minister cast his vote, Mr Tinubu got 67 while his main rival, Mr Atiku got 29.

In the Senate, APC polled 67 while PDP got 35 just as the APC got 63 and PDP 42 in the House of Representatives election.

At Mr El Marzuq’s polling unit, Kusugu Ward, PU 012, Daura LGA, Katsina State, Mr Tinubu got 127,Atiku got 68 while Mr Kwankwaso got 31.

The National Assembly elections also went the APC’s way. The party got 162 for Senate and 180 for the House of Representatives while the PDP polled 58 and 42 for the two elections, the NNPP got five and eight respectively.

