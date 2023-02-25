The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said Nigerians have suffered enough and he prays God will hear their cry as they long for a more prosperous country.

Mr Obi made the remark during an interview with journalists after casting his vote on Saturday at polling unit 19 in the Agulu community of Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The former Anambra Governor, who chose to be philosophical about his expectations as regards the outcome of the poll, said he would accept whatever God says.

“The outcome can only be determined by God, whatever God says I accept it. It is God that makes it possible for everybody; it is God that will listen and look at the yearnings of Nigerians, especially the poor people who are suffering because Nigerians have suffered enough and I believe God will hear their cry,” Mr Obi said.

Mr Obi voted around 11:45 p.m. alongside his wife, Margaret. He described the process as seamless, though he said he could judge the process in in other parts of the country by his experience.

“The process as far as I observe is okay, I thank INEC and I wish the same thing all over Nigeria because I can’t assess it from my end. But judging from that, I give them kudos, thank you, we want a free, fair, and credible election,” the presidential candidate of the Labour Party said.

“I came there as you saw, queued up like every other voter, waited a while and within a short time I was able to vote.”

Meanwhile, Mr Obi has won some polling units (PU) in the Aso Rock, Abuja.

At PU 131, which is one of the several units around the premises, the Labour candidate polled 17 votes to beat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who got six votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, garnered three votes in that polling unit.

