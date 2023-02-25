The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won major polling units at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

At polling unit 022, Mr Obi polled 174 votes to emerge the winner, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 78 to emerge second and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 71 votes.

Also, at PU 021, Labour Party polled 190 to emerge first, the ruling APC got 87 votes to come second and PDP emerged third with 70 votes.

Furthermore, LP also cleared 113 votes in PU 130, leaving the APC with 26 votes and PDP with 25 votes.

Elections were held in 12 polling units at the villa, however, PREMIUM TIMES has yet to get the results from the other polling units as of the time of filing this report.

