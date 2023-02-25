The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on Saturday lost his Polling Unit 19, Ward 10, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He polled 19 votes to come fourth behind the Labour Party with 27 votes, PDP, which scored 39 votes and the APC which scored 52.

After casting his votes earlier in the day, Mr Adebayo said he would congratulate Nigerians for the outcome of the election and “sympathise” with the winner of the election.

According to him, whoever wins Saturday’s presidential election would inherit a house on fire and would need to act fast to make Nigeria work again.

“Anybody that wins has the first six months to turn things around and show his readiness to fix Nigeria to make life better for Nigerians,” he said.

“I voted against any hitch. I got reports from Lagos that they have not seen INEC officials in some places and in Katsina state, I heard information that some people brought items to give to voters.

“The intention to sell or buy vote has not changed, and hoarding money cannot stop vote buying. It is better not to offer any money like I did not to pay SDP agents at the polling unit. We need to pay attention to other political parties.”

Asked if he was confident of winning the election, the SDP presidential candidate said “confidence is one of the things you require when you’re contesting like this, so it is a good thing to be confident. Our own approach in the Social Democratic Party is to bring the best for the country.”

“Whoever becomes the president now has a serious task, we need to clean up our politics,” he added.

