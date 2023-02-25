Former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has been disenfranchised due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS) machine and late arrival of electoral officers and materials.

The residential and National Assembly elections went smoothly in the state with fairly good voter turnout. But there were some hitches in some polling units and wards.

Mr Osoba is a chief of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At polling Unit 15 in Ward 14 at the Ibara GRA, the former governor was turned back home after he was unable to vote, following repeated failure by the BVAS machine to recognise and accredit him for voting.

The octogenarian who arrived at the venue at 11.a.m., tried to get accredited but the machine failed repeatedly.

The BVAS still failed to recognise him when he returned to the centre the second time at 2:00p.m.

Mr Osoba expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters at the polling unit but obviously displeased for his disenfranchisement.

He lamented that three other persons suffered the same fate as him at his polling unit.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his second failed voting attempt, Mr Osoba said, “I have been here twice today and the BVAS failed. The BVAS did not capture my details and I have refused to vote because it may lead to the cancellation of the large turnout of votes in this polling unit if I decide to vote.

“Notwithstanding that my name and picture was on the voters register and the card I used in 2019 successfully is the same card on this same unit, I don’t want to vote because I don’t want the BVAS to go and show the extra one vote cast that is not captured by the BVAS for this unit.”

“I feel very very sad, but I was encouraged with the huge turnout, and particularly many elderly citizens of between 70 to 80 years coming out to vote gives me confidence that APC is close to victory.

“I have confidence in INEC, it was just a technological failure, only two or three of us could not vote in this unit. Definitely we will do everything possible to make sure that the situation is reversed and ensure that the IT Centre makes sure that things work better.

“The security performance is OK; INEC did well here. I am appealing to INEC to ensure that it extends voting period in those places where elections started late.”

