The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says some of its operatives monitoring the presidential and National Assembly elections were attacked by political thugs on Saturday.

The attacks, according to a statement by the commission, took place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Imo State.

In the statement by EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said its operatives were attacked near the Chief’s palace in Bwari Area Council in Abuja.

The EFCC said the attack followed the arrest of a man for allegedly masterminding a well-orchestrated vote-buying procedure at the polling unit at Science Primary School, Bwari.

“The team had arrested the suspect, said to be about 30 years old, and retrieved from him a list of beneficiaries he had already paid some money to through an online banking app,” EFCC stated.

The commission said its operatives were at the point of moving the suspect away from the polling unit when the thugs attacked, smashing the windshield of the commission’s patrol van.

The statement added that they only retreated into their hideouts after the operatives responded by releasing warning shots.

Some members of the Joint Task Force team comprising officers of the State Services, the Nigeria Police and others were also said to have arrived to support the EFCC operatives.

The incident was immediately reported at the Bwari Police Station.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several cases of violence in the ongoing Saturday presidential and national assembly elections in several states, with thugs snatching ballot boxes and burning ballot papers and preventing the electorate from casting their votes for their preferred candidates in some polling units.

