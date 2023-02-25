In Edo state, the constituency election in Esan North, Esan South and Igueben due to the omission of a political party’s logo on the ballot was deployed. He did not state the name of the political party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed voting in some parts of Bayelsa and Edo states.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he addressed a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

In Bayelsa, he said, the election is postponed in four wards with 141 Polling Units. Voting will continue there tomorrow.

In Yenagoa, voting was disrupted and the commission mobilised security officials to escort the ad hoc staff to continue voting.

However, the NYSC ad hoc staff were scared to go back, prompting the commission to postpone voting in the areas, Mr Yakubu said.

The Edo elections have been postponed to 11 March to hold alongside the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections, he said.

