The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpanudoedehe, has lost his unit to the Labour party.

Mr Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, polled 125 votes to defeat other candidates at Afaha Offot, Ward 6, Unit 10 in Uyo LGA of the state.

Mr Obi is followed by Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP with 46 votes while the PDP and APC scored 29 and 5 votes respectively.

