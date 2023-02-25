The police say five persons were injured on Saturday in an attack on voters by Boko Haram insurgents in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdu Umar, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr Umar said the terrorists fired several gunshots at voters from the top of Mandara Mountains, adding that five persons sustained injuries in the attack. He said the victims comprised two females and three males.

“Efforts of the military within the area of responsibility helped in chasing the terrorists, forcing them to flee due to the superior firepower,” he said.

The police chief said that normalcy has since been restored as the voting exercise continued while the victims were referred to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno (NECSOB) has expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Bulama Abiso, who led a team of observers for the election, described the turnout as “encouraging”.

He, however, observed that there were a few cases of malfunctioning of BVAS resulting from delays in voting.

Mr Abiso urged the voters to conduct themselves well to facilitate a smooth conduct of the exercise. (NAN)

