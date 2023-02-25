The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said it observed the late arrival of election officials in most of the polling units its observers visited. The organisation also noted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines delayed the election in many parts of Nigeria.

The think-tank said it deployed over 4,000 observers to polling units across Nigeria to monitor the elections.

In a press conference held at Transcrop Holton, Abuja, the chairman of the election analysis centre, Adele Jinadu, said the group’s findings were based on five elements, including insecurity, institution and information disorder.

Ladi Bala, the president of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists and member of the election analysis centre, read the press statement on behalf of CDD.

Mrs Bala noted that the late arrival of INEC officials was a general problem in most of the polling units visited by CDD observers.

“Our observer data indicated late arrival of poll officials to their respective polling units across the country on Election Day,” she said.

However, the CDD noted that the poor functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) hampered the flow of election exercises across Nigeria.

“Observer data showed the availability of one Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device in 98.8% of polling units,” the statement read in parts. “However, there have been reports of various glitches during the accreditation process, which contributed to delays in voting in places such as Borno state.”

The CDD also noted some reports of violence and voter suppression in some parts of the country.

“We have asked our observers in the field to gather more information about these issues,” it said, noting that “on the whole, we commend Nigerians on their participation and peaceful conduct so far, although we note growing reports of voters frustrated by the speed of the voting process”.

Meanwhile, the organisation commended Nigerians on their determination to vote and encouraged them to remain patient as they cast their votes.

“Where voting has started late or where the process has still not started, we encourage INEC to extend the voting period in order to enable all who want to do so to cast their ballot,” the CDD said.

