Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing Presidential election and National Assembly elections.

Mr Obasanjo said this after casting his vote at his polling unit 2, ward 11 inside Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He said Nigeria was making progress in its electoral process with the use of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS).

The former president noted that the BVAS ensured the credibility, transparency and fairness of the election, adding that an election is just the first leg of the process of enthroning quality leadership and governance in a country.

He expressed hope that the BVAS would work seamlessly across the country.

“What I have seen here is okay. I think we will get it through and whatever may be apparent (during the exercise) can then be talked about for future elections,” Mr Obasanjo said.

Meanwhile, former governor, Ibikunle Amosun and his wife, Olufunso, have also voted at their polling centre at Ward 6, unit 8, Ita Gbangba in Abeokuta North Local Government.

