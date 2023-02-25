Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing Presidential election and National Assembly elections.
Mr Obasanjo said this after casting his vote at his polling unit 2, ward 11 inside Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.
He said Nigeria was making progress in its electoral process with the use of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS).
The former president noted that the BVAS ensured the credibility, transparency and fairness of the election, adding that an election is just the first leg of the process of enthroning quality leadership and governance in a country.
He expressed hope that the BVAS would work seamlessly across the country.
ALSO READ: Voters at Obasanjo polling unit await INEC officials, materials as voting commences across Ogun
“What I have seen here is okay. I think we will get it through and whatever may be apparent (during the exercise) can then be talked about for future elections,” Mr Obasanjo said.
Meanwhile, former governor, Ibikunle Amosun and his wife, Olufunso, have also voted at their polling centre at Ward 6, unit 8, Ita Gbangba in Abeokuta North Local Government.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999