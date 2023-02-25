A Lagos monarch, the Elegushi of Ikate, Saheed Elegushi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of not doing enough to verify applications for the transfer of polling units by voters.

The Elegushi claimed the lack of due diligence by INEC has encouraged “strange” voters to take part in the voting process, which should not have been the case.

The monarch spoke to journalists in front of his palace where there was a report of disruption of voting by thugs.

He said: “You can see that a lot of people came out but I have one question to ask INEC, how can somebody just go to your (INEC) website and make a transfer…they give you a fake address and you didn’t verify it.

“We see a lot of strange faces; they don’t live in this vicinity; and how can someone be transferred to a place he or she is not living; it is a fraud. I think we have to take that up. Definitely, after the election, we have to take it up. It is not right to see a lot of strange faces that don’t even live in this local government and they are voting here,” he added.

Earlier, there were reports of attacks by thugs at the polling unit just outside the Oba Elegushi Palace at Ikate in Eti-Osa, Lekki.

One of the intending voters, who identified himself as Thompson Nwajuba, told Arise News the attack by the thugs appeared well coordinated.

“Everything was initially going well, though the INEC officials arrived late, like 11 a.m. Before you know it some thugs came scattering the various ballot boxes. In fact, I heard one of them saying something unfortunate that this is not Ibo Land, right now we can’t get through to the INEC officials, we don’t know what to do but we will remain here because we have to vote,” he said.

