A former Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Chinedu Nebo, has commended voters for coming out en masse to cast their votes during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Nebo, a professor, spoke on Saturday shortly after casting his votes at Ward 11, PU 14, in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said the large turnout of voters at the unit had never been seen before.

“I feel so excited. We’ve never seen people come out in enmasse like this.

“I have voted in the past. It is like this one (turnout) is about three times what we used to have before,” he said.

Warning to Supreme Court

The former minister said the Supreme Court should not “truncate democracy” by overturning the outcome of the polls.

He said the large turnout would reflect in the result of the election just as it warned the Supreme Court not to truncate democracy by overturning the result.

“At the end of the day, we hope that the actual result will be called. And we just hope that the other political party, which is the Supreme Court, will not try to truncate democracy,” he said.

‘Delay avoidable’

Mr Nebo expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deliver credible elections.

He, however, faulted the delay caused by the mode of operation of the commission’s officials at the unit.

“We hope that INEC will deliver. We have had some problems here and there.

“Even here, even though it’s going smoothly, but instead of using either the finger or face, they (INEC officials) are using both. Delaying everybody,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma, told reporters, after casting his vote that INEC has been poor in providing logistics for the election in the state which he said was behind the delay in voting.

“People are out to vote because they are tired. We are not happy with what is happening in Nigeria. We want a new Nigeria.

“INEC must intervene because up till now (12:41 p.m.) in some places (in Enugu), some people have not started voting,” Mr Chukwuma said.

Meanwhile, voting was still on as of 3:05 p.m. at the polling unit with several voters still in the queue.

