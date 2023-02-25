The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has appealed to candidates who would be defeated in the elections to accept the result in good faith and congratulate the winners.

Mr Ayu stated this in an interview with journalists after casting his vote at Mkovur Market in Ipav, Gboko Local Government (LGA), Benue State.

He said all well meaning Nigerians have a duty to ensure that democracy thrives.

“As a democrat and advocate of peace, I want democracy to flourish in Nigeria,” Mr Ayu said.

He further commended INEC for doing a good job, stressing that there was a great improvement from the previous elections.

Mr Ayu expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious after the polls.

He called on supporters of the PDP to be calm and law abiding as they await the outcome of the elections.

Also, an election observer and National Coordinator, Jireh Doo Foundation, Josephine Haba, lamented the late arrival of electoral materials at some polling units across the state.

Ms Haba said she went round and saw that some polling units had no materials and the electorate were left confused, stressing that she got the same reports from other local governments.

“The electorate came to the polling units as early as 8.30am but it is unfortunate that the election started around 11am in some, 12 noon and some 1.30pm.

“So, in order not to disenfranchise the electorate, INEC should extend the voting time to enable all those on queue to exercise their franchise,” Ms Haba said.

(NAN)

