INEC has extended the time for voting indefinitely in Enugu State to accommodate the late commencement of the exercise in many parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections started late generally in the state due to logistics problems after drivers contracted to convey INEC’s election materials and staff complaining of not receiving alert for their payment.

NAN reports that elections commenced late at about 12 noon in most areas of the state after INEC staff made frantic efforts and alternative arrangement to get materials and staff to the polling units.

Rex Achumie, INEC Head of Department for Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), disclosed this to NAN as the voting is currently ongoing in the state.

Mr Achumie said until the last man on the voting queue is attended to, “election will never end.”

“The timing for the election has extended infinito in the state. It will continue to the last man standing on the queue votes in the state.

“Even if it ends at 12 midnight or 1 a.m., tomorrow being Sunday, it is valid and our people should be patient,” he said.

He, however, said the commission was sorry for the embarrassment of starting late, which should be solely be blamed on commercial drivers contracted for the job of logistical movement.

NAN observed that more people were still trooping out in polling units across the state as the voting continuous.

(NAN)

