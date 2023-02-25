The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has acknowledged some challenges and complaints emanating from different polling units across the country in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Yakubu, at a briefing at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, said there were attacks on INEC officials, late deployment and arrival of officials among other challenges.

The INEC chairman, however, said the commission has done well by reducing the challenges that have characterised general elections so far.

He said for the first time since 2011, a general election was not postponed, stating that this was an achievement for the commission.

He assured Nigerians that the issues are being addressed and that no Nigerian would be disenfranchised.

Mr Yakubu said the thugs attacked and snatched Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) Machines in Safana Local Government Areas (LGAs), Katsina and Delta State.

While six BVAS machines were snatched in Safana, two were snatched in Delta State, he said.

He said the BVAS machines have been replaced with spare ones and voting continued in the affected areas.

Mr Yakubu added that three of the six snatched in Katsina have been recovered by security agencies.

In Shiroro LGA of Niger State, he said voting commenced late due to an earlier bandit attack, which he said, was not necessarily on INEC officials. He, however, said voting has since commenced there.

Mr Yakubu added that the commission is aware of the late deployment of election materials in Abia and Imo State.

He, however, said no Nigerian will be disenfranchised. “If voters are on the queue before 2:30, they will vote,” he said.

In Imo state, he said four LGA’s –Okigwe, Obuta, Osu and Orlu– experience some challenges.

There were challenges in all the 11 Wards of Osu LGA, he said.

In Orlu, said there are challenges in six of the 11 wards and five of Okigwe LGA’s 11 Wards.

He said security officials have now escorted officials to the said locations.

In Borno State, he said the commission is tracking reported attacks in Jere and the challenge encountered in the Maiduguri metropolis where the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) couldn’t vote.

In Gwoza, he said the commission is monitoring the reports that insurgents were shooting indiscriminately from the top of a mountain.

