Voters in Aso, Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, have expressed difficulty in accessing their polling units to participate in the elections.

A voter, John Egba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his polling unit 053 was supposed to be at Government Secondary School, Aso.

“When I got to the secondary school, they told me that polling unit 053 is at Aso Primary School, after getting to the school, I was told it was the wrong one.

“I was again directed to go to Angwan Bawa in Aso. This is where they said is the right place, I am so tired, INEC should have done better,’’ Mr Egba said.

Another voter, Juliana Eze, said she had been looking for the polling unit since 6 a. m.

“It took me about three hours to locate this place. INEC is supposed to sensitise voters to the change of polling units. I am not happy about it.’

Agbo Cecilia Odey said she had been at her supposed polling unit since 7 a.m at the New Nyanya primary school only to be told that her name was in a newly created unit.

According to her, “I don’t know the new area and again I don’t have money to transport to the new PU to vote.”

Ms Odey said INEC should be able to notify all that had their polling units changed in future.

She said at the primary school in New Nyanya, there was only one BVAS machine at that polling unit.

Other voters who spoke to NAN also complained about the same challenges of locating their polling units.

(NAN)

