The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said many of his party’s (APC) agents were refused identification tags.

He said this after casting his vote around 12:30am at Unit 03, Ward 04, Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

The governor, however, added that the election was peaceful, describing the turnout as impressive.

The governor also said he could not confirm if other political parties also have similar complaints, but expressed hope that the next election could still record some better improvements.

