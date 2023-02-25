There was the widespread late arrival of election officials to polling units, so much so that “only 15 per cent of the polling units observed started election processes before 8:30 a.m.” the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) said in its afternoon report.

The CJID said it deployed 60 observers to polling units across the country.

Read the full report below.

2023 General Election Afternoon Statement

The 2023 General Election kicked off today, Saturday, 25th February 2023.

The Election Analysis Centre of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) deployed 60 observers to 32 states as early as 7:00 a.m. this morning. The observers are sending real-time field reports and will remain at their stations until the close of polls and the announcement of results.

CJID is keen to keep citizens updated on the Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) preparedness for the elections.

Here are some observations from the field:

Poll Opening Time and Logistics

Reports reaching CJID from polling units indicate that ballot papers got to most polling units around 9:00 am.

Only 15 per cent of the polling units observed started election processes before 8:30 a.m.; about 64 per cent started between 8:31 am to 11:00 am and 21 per cent started after 11:00 am. The earliest time recorded for accreditation was 7:40:00 am, and the latest time recorded is 12:30 pm.

CJID observers reported that voting had not commenced in PU: 05 Marina/Cowbell uni OF Calabar South LGA in Cross River State as at 11:20 am.

There were no assistive devices in Kwara, Niger and other states for people with disabilities in some polling units visited.

BVAS Accreditation

In some polling units in Oyo, Lagos, Borno and Lokoja, CJID observers reported incidence of BVAS malfunctioning leading to difficulties in accrediting voters in the early hours of today. Network fluctuations hindered the work of election officers at PU 009 in Rivers State in the early hours of the day resulting in agitation among voters.

Information Disorder/ ‘Fake News’

CJID observed a number of ‘fake news’ in circulation across multiple platforms. Among others, there were reports that electorates can locate their polling units by sending their PVC 9-digit code to 8014. This was found to be false. INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, has advised the public to disregard the claim and rely only official communication from the Commission.

Security Issues

CJID has not received any major security complaints aside from the harrassment of an observer at 008-Abba Kenken, Plateau state by INEC ad hoc staff, party agents and security agents. Rowdiness that accompanies queueing to be accredited was recorded in some polling units. CJID commends the security officials and hopes this level of calm will be sustained.

Press Freedrom

CJID observers reported a few incidence of press attack in some locations. Haruna Muhammed, Publisher of WikkiTimes, was arrested by Nigerian Police Officers in Bauchi. He was arrested in Dugari, Governor Bala Mohammed’s hometown in Alkaleri LGA.

Adeshola Ikulajolu, a journalist and observer deployed to Lagos State by the CJID, was also detained by the Department of State Service (DSS) in Lagos State and footage captured with his mobile device were deleted.

We encourage INEC to do all it can to ensure citizens are not disenfranchised.

